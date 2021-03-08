Farming community is happy under KCR rule: Gadwal MLA

Gadwal: Highlighting that the farming community in Telangana was leading a happy life with handful of work and bumper harvest for two seasons in a year, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, while taking part in MLC election coordination and preparatory meeting for TRS activists in KT Doddi mandal on Sunday, said that in the past seven years Chief Minister K Chandrashekar has launched many welfare and developmental schemes for the farming and allied communities and improved livelihood.

Recollecting how the farming sector was utterly neglected in Telangana during the united Andhra Pradesh rule, the MLA slammed the opposition parties for their derogatory comments against the TRS government and its Chief Minister.

"I only want to remind people how the agriculture sector was neglected in Telangana and how the youngsters and graduates had to struggle to get jobs and earn a living due to heavy competition from Andhra people. In just six years of rule, the TRS government has achieved remarkable success in irrigation, power, farming, jobs and village development etc," he said.

He added that the State government had filled more than 1.32 lakh jobs in various departments and another 50,000 posts were soon going to be filled. He said it was only the TRS government which had provided 43 per cent fitment to employees, regularised the outsourcing jobs, provided promotions to employees and increased the salaries of the contract employees.

He said the BJP and Congress parties were worried that they would not get even deposit and were spewing venom on TRS party. "However, the TRS undeterred with all such adversaries has fielded former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi, and as a tribute the PV, it is the responsibility of every graduate to vote for TRS," the Gadwal MLA said.