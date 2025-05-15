Live
Fatal Collision on NH-44 Near Yerravalli: One Dead, Two Seriously Injured
Gadwal: A fatal road accident occurred early this morning, resulting in one death and serious injuries to two others. According to initial reports, Usen Reddy from Gurudoddi village in Aiza Mandal was traveling by bike along with his wife Thimmamma and son Jaganmohan Reddy, heading towards Gangaram village in Pebberu Mandal.
Tragedy struck near Jinkalapalli stage on National Highway 44 in Yerravalli Mandal, where an unidentified vehicle collided with their bike. In the impact, Thimmamma died on the spot, while Usen Reddy and his son sustained critical injuries.
They were immediately rushed to Gadwal Government Hospital in a highway ambulance. EMT Venkatesh and pilot Praveen Goud confirmed the emergency response. Further details regarding the incident are yet to be known, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.