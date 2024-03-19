Fight detractors of ‘Shakti’: PM

Jagtial: Alleging that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship them.

Addressing a rally here on Monday, Modi said, for him, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'Shakti' and that he worships them. He said the nation dedicated 'Chandrayaan's' success to 'Shiv Shakti' and the opposition parties are talking of destroying 'Shakti'. In an angry tone, Modi said, “I accept their challenge. I will sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters. Every mother, every daughter is a form of 'Shakti'. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'Shakti'. I am Bharat Maa's 'pujari'.” While releasing the INDI alliance manifesto in Mumbai on Sunday, he (Rahul Gandhi) said their fight was against 'Shakti'. Having come under attack for his "fight against shakti" Rahul Gandhi on Monday clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the 'shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of twisting his words. He said, "Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their

meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a solemn truth. Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without “EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax”.

"Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a ‘mask' who works for a ‘Shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest," Gandhi said.”

Stating that people's support to BJP is growing continuously in Telangana, Modi said as the voting day nears there is a BJP wave in Telangana, while Congress and BRS will get cleaned up.

The whole country is saying -- more than 400 (seats for NDA) on June 4 (counting day), he said. Alleging that Congress has made

Tevwlangana its 'ATM state', he said the "looted money is going to Delhi".