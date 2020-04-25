File counter-affidavit justifying 25% deferment in pension, Telangana High Court orders government

Hearing on the public interest litigations on deferment of pension to the pensioners by the Telangana Government the High Court Division Bench headed by CJ Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy questioned Advocate General, regarding the status in 50 percent pension deferment to the pensioners of the State government.

Advocate General BS Prasad informing the bench said the State government has taken a decision to defer 25 percent pension rather than 50 percent with effect from April month. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan adjourned the case by three weeks directing it to file its counter-affidavit justifying its decision to defer payment of pension by 25 percent.