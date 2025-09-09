Film on preventing suicides to be screened in city tomorrow

Hyderabad: Taking up prevention of suicides as his mission, a Kargil War veteran has made a film to spread awareness on the theme, which would be screened here on September 10 on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day. The screening is being organised by ‘Roshni’, a premier city-based voluntary organisation that has been working relentlessly on prevention of suicides and issues of mental health since 1997. It will be screened at Prasad Cine Lab from 2.45 pm.

Group Captain G J Rao, who retired from the Indian Air Force, has clarified that the two-hour award-winning film is not a commercial venture but only aimed at saving the lives of people.

‘September 10’, named after the World Suicide Prevention Day, is based on ideas contained in his book ‘Sustainable Suicide Prevention Model’, he pointed out.

“I hope to reduce suicides through the medium of cinema/OTT, which is the most mass appealing medium in the world”, Rao said.

The film, directed by Kannada and Telugu director Om Sai Prakash, had won three awards at a film festival organised here in July.

The film, probably the first of its kind, deals with all major types of suicides – including farmers in distress, lovers, students, businessmen who made losses and those related to dowry, he said.

“The strongest message of the film is that suicide is not the solution for any of our problems. All suicides can be prevented. All that we need to do is to show a little bit of caring, sharing, empathy, and understand the feelings of those who are in distress”, Rao said.

The book was released by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2015.