Live
- Minor abducted from child care home in Belagavi; accused held
- SIT intensifies Dharmasthala probe with fresh search at Bahubali Betta
- Make Ganjam hub of wisdom, says Pradhan
- Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of Rs 1,800 crore-BEML rail coach unit in MP's Raisen
- Rekha calls ‘Kaisi Paheli’ from ‘Parineeta’, a ‘metaphor for life’
- Trump tariffs a 'slow burn' for Wall Street, likely to hit US economy hard
- ‘He will destroy you if..’: Arteta sings praises for Gyokeres after debut goal
- Bengaluru: PM Modi takes Metro ride with students, indulges in candid conversation
- Kolkata Nabanna Avijan march violence: 7 FIRs registered against BJP leaders
- Over 2,000 Agniveers take part in passing out parade in Chilika
Film workers protest for wage increase in Hyderabad
Highlights
Film workers staged a protest at the Film Federation office, demanding a wage increase. The demonstration attracted participants from 24 unions.The...
Film workers staged a protest at the Film Federation office, demanding a wage increase. The demonstration attracted participants from 24 unions.
The issue surrounding film workers' wages has become increasingly complex. Talks between producers and labour unions on Saturday ended without any resolution. Producers proposed to categorise the workforce into three groups with corresponding wage increases; however, unions expressed dissatisfaction with this approach.
In response, they announced plans to escalate their protest beginning Sunday. The rally at the Film Federation office took place on Sunday morning as part of this intensified action.
Next Story