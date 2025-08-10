  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Film workers protest for wage increase in Hyderabad

Film workers protest for wage increase in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Film workers staged a protest at the Film Federation office, demanding a wage increase. The demonstration attracted participants from 24 unions.The...

Film workers staged a protest at the Film Federation office, demanding a wage increase. The demonstration attracted participants from 24 unions.

The issue surrounding film workers' wages has become increasingly complex. Talks between producers and labour unions on Saturday ended without any resolution. Producers proposed to categorise the workforce into three groups with corresponding wage increases; however, unions expressed dissatisfaction with this approach.

In response, they announced plans to escalate their protest beginning Sunday. The rally at the Film Federation office took place on Sunday morning as part of this intensified action.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick