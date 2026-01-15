Final Day of Hyderabad Kite Festival Draws Huge Crowds

The International Kite and Sweets Festival, part of the Sankranthi celebrations, is currently taking place at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad and has entered its third day. Launched on January 13th, the festival is set to conclude today, drawing a massive turnout of city residents eager to partake in the festivities.

With over 200,000 visitors attending in the past two days, officials are anticipating a significant influx of attendees on this final day. Organised by the Telangana Tourism Department, the event carries the theme 'Celebrate the Sky,' showcasing an impressive array of international and national kite flyers.

Forty kite flyers from 19 countries, alongside 55 kite enthusiasts from 15 Indian states, are participating. They are captivating audiences with kites designed in the shapes of dragons, dolphins, and popular cartoon characters, among other creative forms.

The vibrant display of kites is not the only highlight; the festival also features a variety of cultural programmes that have enchanted attendees. Traditional dances from Telangana, folk performances, and numerous musical acts have all contributed to the festive atmosphere. Additionally, the International Sweets Festival, offering an assortment of traditional sweets from various regions along with handloom and handicraft stalls, has attracted considerable attention from visitors.