Financial aid extended to poor medico

Karimnagar: Dr Boinapalli Harini, Founder of Prathima Foundation, extended financial assistance to a poor medical student to help her continue her MBBS education.

Arempula Sameera, daughter of Arempula Upender and Srilatha of Edullacheruvu village in Tirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district, is pursuing first-year MBBS at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagunur, Karimnagar. Due to financial difficulties, the family was struggling to pay her educational expenses.

Responding, Dr Harini provided Rs 60,000 through Prathima Foundation for Sameera’s first-year MBBS fee at Prathima Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harini said the foundation believes that education alone can bring meaningful change in society. She expressed hope that Sameera would complete her medical education successfully and serve society as a dedicated doctor.

Family members and villagers appreciated the initiative by Dr Harini and appreciated the Prathima Foundation for extending support.