Financial assistance of 2,500 rupees per month for women likely

Hyderabad: Ahead of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana Cabinet meeting on Tuesday is in suspense. There will be a discussion about the cabinet meeting for the sake of election results. What kind of decisions are going to be made in today's cabinet meeting? which communities will benefit. At a time when the election code is coming in two or three days, the meeting of the Telangana cabinet meeting has become a topic of discussion. The Secretariat Telangana Council of Ministers will meet on Tuesday at 12 noon. It is discussed that many key decisions will be taken in the cabinet to influence the elections. Although the Cabinet agenda has not been released, talk suggests that there is no chance of a definite election result.

However, on the 17th of this month, the 100-day period for the implementation of the six guarantees given by the Congress will expire. Congress, which has already implemented 5 guarantees, is still working on the guarantee of financial assistance of 2,500 rupees per month for women. There is a chance of an announcement on this assurance in today's cabinet meeting. Also, the cabinet will approve the consideration of ration card applications. This will be discussed in the background of the already announced that good news will be given to the 2008 DSC candidates within a week. Moreover, the cabinet will discuss the formation of 11 new BC corporations.

In the wake of the High Court's suggestion to re-examine the Governor's Quota of MLC candidates, the matter will be discussed in the Cabinet. The names of Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan will be approved and recommended to the Governor. The Cabinet will give a green signal to the Telangana Mahila Shakti Scheme while launching the interest free loan scheme for Dwakra women at the Parade Ground today. Also, there will be an opportunity to discuss the continuation of 1100 retired employees in various departments in the cabinet. Also, the cabinet will approve the government employees' problem solving, DA increase and new job notifications to impress the employees before the elections. After all, key decisions will be taken in the Cabinet meeting keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections.