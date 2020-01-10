Fine imposed on police vehicle for traffic violation in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda police have imposed Rs 1,135 fine on a police vehicle for moving in the wrong direction at Uppal ring road on Wednesday. A citizen clicked the photo and shared it on the social media platform which came to the notice of the Rachakonda police.

The police vehicle with registration number TS09PA4083 was seen proceeding in the wrong route around 3.16 pm at the Uppal ring road.





Earlier in the week, the official vehicle of the Mirudoddi SI Srinivas was imposed Rs 1,100 fine for moving in the wrong direction in Siddipet. The sub-inspector was posted to regulate the traffic at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple due to the heavy rush of devotees on Vaikunta Ekadashi.

The driver dropped the SI at the temple and moved in the wrong direction which was clicked by a citizen and shared online.