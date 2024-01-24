  • Menu
Fire breaks out at Mint Compound near Secretariat

Fire breaks out at Mint Compound near Secretariat
A fire broke out at the government printing office in the Mint compound near the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the government printing office in the Mint compound near the Secretariat on Wednesday. Following the incident, the books, printing machines and other property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in fire.

According to fire officials, they received a call from the local police about the fire incident and fire tenders sent to the spot.

Four fire tenders were on the spot to control the fire. The officials suspect short circuit might have led to the mishap. However exact reasons will be known after detailed inspection.

