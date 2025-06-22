Live
Fire breaks out in a vehicle in Hyderabad, no casualties
A fire broke out in a vehicle on the road in front of the assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday midnight. However , there were no casualties reported and the fire crews has brought the blaze to control.
According to the details, the fire broke out from a GHMC vehicle suddenly that was cleaning the roads. The driver got out of the vehicle after noticing the fire and escaped unharmed.
Upon the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
