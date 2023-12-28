Fire breaks out in cotton industry in Mulugu

A fire broke out at Sri Rajarajeswara Cotton Industry near Jakaram of Mulugu mandal in the district. The fire was caused by a short circuit in the air compressor of the ginning mill and fire fell on the cotton, resulting in severe damage. The staff alerted the owners as the cotton started sticking and smoke was coming out. The owners and staff tried to put out the fire using the fire safety measures installed in the mill. They also informed the fire stations of Mulugu, Parakala, and Narsampeta, and called the fire engine for assistance. With their help, the fire was eventually brought under control.

The mill had already stored around 2 crores worth of cotton, and approximately 60 lakhs worth of cotton was burnt in the fire. The owners and staff managed to save cotton worth about 40 lakh crores, thanks to the prompt response of the fire safety measures and the fire engines. They expressed gratitude for the timely assistance, stating that without it, the loss would have been much greater.