Fire in Karimnagar, property worth Rs 2 crore damaged

A major fire broke out in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district in the wee hours on Friday which damaged property worth Rs 2 crore. The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

The fire erupted from an old building of the government junior college where the equipment related to mission bhagiratha have been kept. Locals saw the thick smoke billowing from the old house and alerted the firefighters. The officials said that appliances related to mission bhagiratha such as pipes, water meters have been gutted.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and put the flames under control hours after the struggle. The police reached the spot and registered a case.

Last week, a fire broke out from an air-cooler godown in Bhongir due to a short-circuit. Massive property damage had occurred after the air-coolers doused in the fire.