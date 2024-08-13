First Aid Center Shut Down After Surprise Inspection by Health Department Officials in Kondeir

Gadwal: In a significant move to ensure public health and safety, district health authorities led by Dr. G. Prasoon Rani, Maternal and Child Welfare Program Officer, conducted a surprise inspection of first aid centers in Kondair village, Itikyal Mandal, under the orders of District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S. K. Siddappa.

The inspection team, including Deputy DM &HO K. Madhusudan Reddy and Health Assistant Narasayya, focused on the first aid centers operated by individuals named Mohan and Ramesh. During the inspection, the officials discovered large quantities of medicines typically reserved for more advanced medical facilities. These included antibiotics, steroids, painkillers, calcium injections, B-complex injections, syrups for children, nebulizers, antibiotics for adults, asthma medications, and referral slips from various private hospitals. Additionally, the centers were equipped with IV stands, beds, and other equipment, resembling a fully functioning clinic rather than a first aid center.

The inspection also revealed that the operators of these centers were conducting blood tests and providing treatments for various ailments, far beyond the scope of first aid. The district officials reviewed the test reports of patients who had undergone treatments at these centers, raising serious concerns about the practices being followed.

Due to these findings, including the misuse of the term "first aid center" and the unauthorized use of a doctor's symbol on the clinic board, the district health authorities decided to shut down Mohan's first aid center immediately. A report detailing the inspection and findings was submitted to the District Medical and Health Officer on the same day.

This action underscores the commitment of the district health department to regulate medical practices and ensure that first aid centers operate within their defined scope, safeguarding public health.