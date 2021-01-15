First-ever Chicago-Hyderabad non-stop flight to land at RGIA today

The first-ever non-stop flight between Hyderabad and Chicago will land on Friday here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

The flight AI 108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate on Wednesdays. The first Air India flight left Chicago on time at 21.30 hrs (Local Time/LT) on January 13 and will arrive at Hyderabad at 00.40 hrs (LT) on January 15. Meanwhile, the return flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago, which operates once a week every Friday, will depart from Hyderabad at 12.50 hrs to arrive in Chicago at 18.05 hrs(LT) the same day.

The flight will operate with a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, with a seating capacity of 238 seats including 8 First Class, 35 Business Class, 195 Economy class. The total flight time on this route will be 16 hours 45 minutes from Hyderabad to Chicago and 15 hours 40 minutes from Chicago to Hyderabad.

With over seven lakh passengers annually, Hyderabad-USA-Hyderabad is the largest unserved passenger Origin & Destination market between India and the US.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago, from Mumbai to Newark and New York and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

Air India has been mobilizing all its resources in its epic mission to fly people, left stranded due to the air route restrictions, back home. So far, Air India has flown close to 16 lakh people on over 12 thousand flights covering 75 destinations in 55 countries under the Indian Government's Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble Arrangement, the release said.