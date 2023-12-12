Fishermen teaches corrupt govt officer lesson with money garland

Jagtial: In order to teach a befitting lesson to reported corrupted officer, the fishermen protested in an innovative way. Alleging that the Jagtial District Fisheries Officer was harassing them for bribe, the fishermen garlanded money around an official’s neck who is accused of demanding bribe.

Under the leadership of District Fishery Industry Cooperative Association president Vallakonda Praveen, members of various societies complained about the behavior of District Fisheries Officer Damodar to the Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha as part of a public speaking programme. They complained that they were forced to give bribe to get any work done in relation to various fishing societies. It was alleged that the said officer was also threatening the directors of cooperative societies.

In this order, Damodar, who came the office, was felicitated with garland of notes around his neck. He took out the wreath and was going to his office when the fishermen once again put the garland around his neck. However, Damodar said that they are behaving like this because of rift between the fishermen.