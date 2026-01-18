Fit India Initiative Hosts 'Sunday on Cycle' Event at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: In a vibrant celebration of fitness and cycling, the 'Sunday on Cycle' event took place at the Gachibowli GMC Balayogi Stadium, organised as part of the Central Government's 'Fit India' initiative. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and esteemed badminton coach Pullela Gopichand graced the event as chief guests, engaging with participants and promoting physical activity.

Attendees were treated to impressive yoga demonstrations and thrilling stunts, which showcased the athletic talent present at the stadium. Following the demonstrations, Kishan Reddy and Gopichand officially inaugurated the cycling rally before joining the enthusiastic crowd on their bicycles.

The event saw a significant turnout, with numerous athletes, cyclists, and students participating, highlighting the importance of fitness and community engagement in promoting a healthier lifestyle.