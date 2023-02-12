Five-day workshop concludes at SBIT

Khammam: A five-day workshop on 'data visualisation using python' organised by Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here concluded on Saturday.

The workshop was conducted by the Swechha Foundation. Addressing students, the SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna said python was in much demand in the job market and those who mastered it would have more employment opportunities. Hence the engineering students should try to master the computer language.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhatri noted that the college TPO cell has been making plans to organise more workshops and arrange internships for the college students. The college principal Dr G Raj Kumar informed that usually workshops were conducted for third and final year students, from this year onwards workshops were being organised for the second-year students. Swechha Foundation member Narendra stated that normally all engineering colleges organise workshops by collecting fees from students. It was commendable that SBIT organised the workshop free of cost for its students, he added.

Vice principal G Srinivas Rao, academic directors Dr AVV Shiva Prasad, Dr G Subhash Chander, G Pravin Kumar and others were present.