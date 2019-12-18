Trending :
Five held for illegally storage of domestic gas cylinders

Highlights

The West Zone Task Force sleuths on Tuesday raided a few places under Humayunnagar Police station limits and arrested five persons for involving in illegal storage of domestic gas cylinders.

They seized 60 filled gas cylinders, 2 autos and 5 cell phones from the possession of them and later handed over them to Civil Supplies officials.

