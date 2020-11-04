Five Maoist couriers arrested; explosives seized

Manuguru (Kothagudem): Manugur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) P Shabarish said that police arrested five Maoist couriers and seized explosives from them.

Speaking with the media at his office here on Wednesday, the ASP said police found five couriers moving suspiciously while combing Raghunadhapalem and Gollagudem forest area. Cops arrested them and during interrogation, the couriers confessed that they were helping banned Maoists and setting explosives in the forest to kill police officials. They informed they were working under the instructions of Maoist leader and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and East Godavari Committee secretary Azad and Manugur area committee leaders. The arrested were identified as P Venkateswarlu, P Sammaiah, B Venkataiah, P Rambabu and I Venkateswarlu and seized 10 gelatine sticks, 50-meter wire, two tiffin boxes, three detonators and 1.5 volts battery from them.

The ASP said that Maoist were using innocent tribal people for their works and also for their personal works. He appealed to the tribal people not to trust the words of Maoists and not to support their works. He said that Maoists have killed many innocent tribal people in the name of informers.