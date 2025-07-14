Five members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Party surrendered before the SP of Mulugu district

MULUGU: As a result of the awareness program jointly undertaken by Mulugu District Police and CRPF for the development and welfare of tribal people under the initiative “Poru Kanna Ooru Minna – Mana Ooruki Tirigi Randi” and after learning about the rehabilitation benefits being provided by the Government of Telangana and the Police Department, five members (including two women) belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist) Party working in various cadres, voluntarily surrendered today before the Hon’ble SP Dr. Shabarish. P,IPS., of Mulugu district. Among them, one was working in the rank of ACM, and four were party members.

From January 2025 till date, a total of 73 members of the Maoist party belonging to various ranks have joined the mainstream in Mulugu district. Among them, DVCMs – 03, ACMs – 10, PMs – 22, Militia members – 29, RPC members – 01, DAKMs/KAMSs – 02, and CNM members – 06. All of them are being provided with suitable facilities under the rehabilitation scheme by the government.

Witnessing the declining condition of the Maoist party day by day, lower-level cadres are opposing the top leadership and are deciding to leave the underground life and live a peaceful life with their families. This is the main reason that so far, 73 armed Maoist party members have joined the mainstream in Mulugu district alone.

Due to the withdrawal of support by the tribal villagers living in the forests, it is learnt that even food supplies are not reaching the Maoists, resulting in the deterioration of their health. It is reported that their physical condition has weakened to such an extent that they are unable to even walk from one location to another. More than 90% of these cadres are poor tribal. In order to ensure the development of their families, they are leaving the Maoist party and becoming partners in development. This is truly a positive development.

Appeal to the remaining Maoist party members: Believe in the slogan “Poru Kanna Ooru Minna – Mana Ooruki Tirigi Randi” and join the mainstream. So far, the 73 armed members who surrendered have received lakhs of rupees in cash rewards, immediate assistance, and rehabilitation benefits.

The Government of Telangana is deeply committed to the development of tribal communities. The Police Department is also striving to fulfill its responsibility. Police camps will be established by the Police Department and Central Forces in the forest regions of Karreguttalu to ensure that the tribals there can freely use their resources.

Appeal to the tribal people: If you support the Maoists out of trust or fear, your areas will not witness development. Development is possible only through democratic governments. Peaceful living and development of the people – is the objective of our Police Department.