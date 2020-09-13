Five water tanks coming up under Mission Bhagiratha: Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forests, Environment and Endowment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that steps are being taken to provide drinking water to every household through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.



The Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of new Mission Bhagiratha water tank at Bangalpet Visuralla Gutta in Nirmal town on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that five water tanks are being constructed in Nirmal constituency under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme with a budget of Rs 42 crore and there will be no problem of drinking water for the urban people in the future. Water will be supplied to 42 wards through a water tank being constructed at Visurala Gutta, he added.

Stating that the government aims to provide drinking water to every household, he informed that Mission Bhagiratha water is already being distributed to every household in the villages and the facility will be added to the town soon.

He also said that water would be available to every household through connections at a cost of Re 1. Also, an integrated market is being constructed at the bus stand in the town along with setting up a fish market with a budget of Rs 50 lakh.

A public darbar will be held in each ward and double bedroom houses will be announced for the deserving poor by December, the Minister asserted. Reddy further said that the selection of houses would be done transparently. Nirmal town will be developed in the coming days, he added. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for drainage works at Naidu Wada as part of road widening works.

Municipal Chairman Gandrath Eshwar, Rankishan Reddy, Marugonda Ramu, councillors, leaders, Mission Bhagiratha officials and others were also present.