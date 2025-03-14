FLO Industrial Park Sets Benchmark for Women-Led Industry, Attracts National Interest

Hyderabad: The FLO Industrial Park in Sultanpur, near Hyderabad, continues to garner national attention as delegations from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh visited the facility to study its model of women-led industrial development. The park, India’s first 100% women-owned industrial hub, has become a symbol of inclusive economic growth, attracting ₹250 crore in initial investment and generating over 1,500 jobs—55% of which are held by women.

Representatives from Maharashtra’s MahaPREIT (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology) and the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation undertook the visit, aiming to explore best practices in fostering women entrepreneurship. The Maharashtra delegation was led by MahaPREIT Managing Director Bipin Shrimali, alongside senior officials and FICCI leaders from Mumbai. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh’s 30-member delegation comprised women entrepreneurs, government officials, and representatives from FLO Indore and FICCI.

With its success story unfolding, the FLO Industrial Park has set a precedent for similar projects across India. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies’ Organisation (FICCI FLO) expressed its commitment to replicating this model in other states, emphasising the role of such exchanges in strengthening women’s economic participation.

In a significant development, the park was recently showcased to the World Bank under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, highlighting its potential on a global platform. FLO Hyderabad Chairperson Priya Gazdar and entrepreneurs from the park provided insights into its operations, while the visiting delegates also met Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, to discuss the state’s policies enabling women-led industrial growth.

As the park gains recognition, it stands as a national benchmark for gender-inclusive industrial expansion, offering a roadmap for future women-led economic zones across India.