Flood Flow increased to Sunkesula reservoir, 12 gates lifted
Highlights
The flood flow into the Sunkesula reservoir, located in the Rajoli suburb of the Jogulamba Gadwal district, has surged significantly following the substantial release of water from the Tungabhadra dam upstream. As of Sunday, the inflow has reached 48,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs).
In response to this rise, officials have raised 12 gates by one metre, allowing for the release of 47,800 cusecs of water downstream to the Srisailam reservoir. Currently, the water level at Srisailam is recorded at 290.60 metres, just short of its full capacity of 292 metres.
