Flood of applications for enrolment in voter list

Munugodu: Large number of people who do not have votes here are submitting applications enrolment in the voters list for ensuing by- elections for the Munugodu Assembly constituency.

There are 35,664 voters In 27 gram panchayats in the mandal, while the government has provided an opportunity to eligible to apply. However, young women and men who have attained the age of 18, as well as newly married brides who have came to the constituency are applying enrolment.

Also, those who have migrated to Hyderabad and other places for livelihood are applying to get their names included in the electoral rolls in Munugodu. With this, almost 1,700 people have already applied across the mandal.

Majority of migrated people are shifting their vote to Munugodu in the hope of getting a large amount of money for voting in the by-election.

In some villages, the leaders of different parties, people's representatives and those who have migrated to other places are bringing their certificates to apply at Meeseva centres and at the local revenue offices. Revenue officials informed that more than 300 applications have been received in Palivela village of the mandal.

They stated that all applications will be examined by the BLOs in villages and eligible will be given the right to vote in by-election.