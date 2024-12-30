Flower power: Udyan Utsav set to open on Jan 2 at RP Nilayam

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam will be hosting Udyan Utsav, a flower and horticulture festival, from January 2 to 13.

The event is being anchored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, along with support from the Ministry of Culture.

According to the officials, this event has drawn inspiration from the esteemed annual Amrit Udyan event conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The main aim of this event is to promote sustainable horticultural practices and foster environmental consciousness. This event will serve as a unique platform to showcase an extensive array of both floral and non-floral displays, offering a mesmerising visual feast for nature enthusiasts and garden lovers.

Speaking about this Utsav, a senior officer said, “This Utsav will highlight the importance of biodiversity and underscore the role of horticulture in achieving ecological balance. By weaving together a tapestry of cultural performances, exhibitions, cuisines, and interactive sessions, along with a deep dive into the floral beauty, gardens, and historical attractions of Rashtrapati Nilayam, the event will feature an impressive 50 stalls as part of its grand exhibition, showcasing a wide variety of exhibitors from diverse sectors.”

“The stalls will cover a broad range of horticultural domains, including organic fertilisers, composting, gardening tools, garden décor, and floral crafts. Visitors can also explore horticulture-based food products and other sustainable offerings. A key highlight of the exhibition will be the nurseries, which will display a stunning variety of both native and exotic plants. Additionally, start-ups focused on urban gardening and agri-tech innovations will showcase the latest advancements in sustainable agriculture. Along with these thematic stalls, there will be workshops every day from 11 am to 1 pm on sustainable gardening practices, innovative urban gardening techniques, and many more,” she added.

Apart from this, the event will feature captivating performances such as the Shankh Vadan Dance of Odisha, the Diwari Dance of Madhya Pradesh, Akhara, the martial art dance of Madhya Pradesh, and many more.