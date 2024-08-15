Fly national flag high atop every house as part of Har Ghar Tiranga: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP State President G Kishan Reddy has asked everyone to hoist the Tricolour on their house as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, after hoisting the Tricolour in Nampally, the Union Minister said that these celebrations are being held grandly with the participation of all people under the auspices of the Central government.



He said 25 crore countrymen hoisted the national flag on their homes on the occasion of 75 years of Independence, and "Everyone should take responsibility to continue this spirit till Independence Day. Voluntary organisations and student associations must organise rallies and instill new enthusiasm in the people to show the strength of unity of the country." Later, he inaugurated and launched many development programmes in Musheerabad division, including drainage pipeline and CC road work in which MP Dr K Laxman and local MLA Muta Gopal participated.

Addressing the media, Kishan Reddy said the Hi-Tec city alone is not Hyderabad and Old City, and areas like Amberpet, and Musheerabad are also part of Hyd. All should work together to create infrastructure in Hyderabad city, he said, stressing that though the city has been contributing the highest income to the state, justice is not done in the allocation of funds.