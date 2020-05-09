Flyovers opened for travel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several flyovers are opened for vehicular traffic in Greater Hyderabad limits on Friday.

All the 16 flyovers are closed after lockdown imposed in the city in May as part of the safety measures.

Taking the lockdown period as an opportunity, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken up road laying and other pending works on the flyovers.

All the main flyovers at Tarnaka, Basheerbagh, Secunderabad, Paradise Cross Road flyovers were thrown open and the commuters are permitted to travel on the them from the morning.

Police also conducted a security check before resuming vehicular traffic on flyovers.

