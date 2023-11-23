Fmr Puducherry CM backs Veerlapalli

RANGAREDDY: The political landscape in Shadnagar witnessed a significant boost as former Chief Minister of Puducherry, Narayanaswamy, arrived to lend his support to the campaign of Veerlapalli Shankar, the Congress candidate for the Shadnagar Assembly. Adding to the momentum, Karnataka Medical and Health Minister Dr Saranu Prakash Patil accompanied Narayanaswamy to highlight the guarantees by the Congress party.

The distinguished guests arrived in Shadnagar town on Wednesday, marking the commencement of their engagement in the local political arena. A meeting with key local leaders was convened at Shankar’s residence, providing an opportunity for strategic discussions and alignment of campaign strategies.

Following the meeting, the notable leaders were slated to participate in a campaign event in the Kondurg mandal after lunch. The presence of such esteemed figures served to energize the campaign, drawing attention and support from the local populace.

PCC members Mohammad Ali Khan Babar, Urban Party President Chennaiah, Senior Leader Basavappa, Ande Mohan, Ande Srikanth and others accorded a warm welcome to the dignitaries.