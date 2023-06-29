Folk singer Vimalakka pays last respects to Sai Chand

Hyderabad: Telangana folk singer Vimalakka on Tuesday paid her last respects to the late singer Sai Chand and fondly recollected their shared memories. Speaking to the media, Vimalakka expressed deep sorrow over Sai Chand's untimely demise at a young age. She recalled about their collaboration on the stage during the Malidasha Telangana movement, where they sang numerous songs together.

Vimalakka also recalled an incident from the past when Sai Chand suffered a heart stroke during a meeting in Khammam in 2010. She added that the efforts of doctors saved him. Vimalakka revealed that she used to caution him about taking care of his health. She lamented the loss of a remarkable singer from the Telangana society and expressed her grief that he passed away before fulfilling his potential as a great leader.

Telangana Health Minister, T Harish Rao, on Thursday visited Care Hospital in Banjara Hills and paid his respects to the renowned Telangana folk singer, Sai Chand, who tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Harish Rao was emotional upon seeing the mortal remains of the singer.

According to sources, Sai Chand fell ill during his visit to his farmhouse in Karukonda, situated in the Bijinepalli Mandal of Nagar Kurnool. Concerned for his health, his family immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital for medical attention. However, his condition deteriorated, necessitating his transfer to Care Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Sai Chand took his last breath while undergoing treatment.

Sai Chand was noted singer and Telangana Warehousing Corporation Chairman and one of the noted student leaders of the second Telangana state movement. He suffered a heart attack at his farm house in the early hours. Sai Chand was brought to a private hospital for medical treatment but he could not survive due severe heart attack, doctors said. Condolences are pouring in from all BRS leadership. BRS Supremo and CM KCR expressed profound shock on the passing away of Sai Chand.