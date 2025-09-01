Folk spirit: Singareni worker keeps tradition alive

Peddapalli: Formore than three and a half decades, the rhythm of coal mines and the melody of folk art have blended in the life of Kanakam Ramanaiah, a Singareni Collieries worker who has earned a name as a singer, dancer, and cultural torchbearer of the Godavari region.

An OCP technician by profession and a folk artiste by passion, Ramanaiah’s journey began at the age of eight when he won prizes in school singing competitions. Encouraged by his parents who were both folk performers, he trained under his mother Balamma in singing, learned drum dancing from his father Ankus, and polished his skills in folk dance under mentor Narsinga Rao. His commitment to folk forms has taken him from local school stages to State and national cultural platforms. Representing Singareni Collieries in Coal India cultural competitions, he won accolades and helped bring prestige to the organisation. His performances in plays such as Godari Chaadadu and his popular cassettes including Gala Galalu, Singareni Swaralu, and Jai Veeranjaneya cemented his place as a cultural voice of the coal belt.

Beyond the stage, Ramanaiah has used his art to spread social awareness, performing at public programmes and festivals. His recognition crossed borders in 2009, when he represented Telangana’s folk heritage at the Malaysia Telugu Expo Diwali celebrations, winning appreciation from the Telugu diaspora. Now president of the Godavari Kala Sangham Samakhya, Ramanaiah is committed to nurturing the artistic community of Godavarikhani.

He regularly organises felicitation programmes and cultural festivals, working collectively with fellow artists. His vision is to establish a Kala Bhavan in the region that will serve as a cultural hub and safeguard folk traditions for future generations.