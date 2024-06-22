Folks of villages celebrate Eru vaka pournami with lots of lust and joy

Gadwal: Eru Vaka full moon is a cherished farmers' festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm among rural communities. It begins with the worship of the rice-bearing Mother Earth, signifying gratitude and respect. Farmers, adorned in their traditional attire, decorate and beautify the village, creating a festive atmosphere.

The highlight of the festival is the ceremonial breaking of the arch with bulls, symbolizing strength and agricultural prosperity. An arch made from mango trees is erected near the village tavern, where both children and elders gather to partake in the joyous occasion. This celebration reflects the deep connection between the farmers and their land, honoring the hard work and sacrifices made to cultivate the earth.

ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge, Sarita Thirupathaiah, were the chief guests at the bull procession organized in BC Colony. The event was led by 23rd Ward Congress Party Councilor Kabir Das, DTDC Narsimhu, and 8th Ward Councilor Jayamma Kotesh. Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav was also present and initiated the procession. Farmers participated enthusiastically, expressing their happiness by parading like bullocks. Saritha remarked that the celebration of Eruvaka full moon is a cherished tradition not only in rural areas but also in towns.

Eruvaka Pournami! May this festival bring joy and prosperity to all who celebrate it.

