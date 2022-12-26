Follow Covid protocol, Collector Venkat Rao directs officials

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao has directed the district health officials to strictly follow the Covid protocol at all healthcare centres and related institutions and cautioned them to be vigilant with regard to any spike in the positive cases.

While taking part in a review meeting on the implementation of Covid protocol, administration of Covid vaccine booster dose, preparation for launching Kanti Velugu programme and other healthcare issues in the district, through video conference with the district health officials, the district, the district Collector gave clear instructions to the health authorities to strictly implement the Covid safety protocols particularly in the hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

The Collector said, "of late we have been witnessing the rise in number of new Covid cases in various countries and in our country as well the cases involving new Covid strains have also been registered. In view of this, we have got clear instructions from the State and Central governments to strictly follow precautionary measures.

As per the directions of the State government, all the medical officers and officials of other related departments have also been directed to follow the Covid protocol, so as to ensure there is no spread of new Covid strain," informed the Collector.

Based on the directions of the State Health department, the district health officials have been instructed to get ready with an action plan for administering booster dose to the people. The Collector said that very soon he will hold a video conference with Tehsildars, MPDOs, Panchayat Secretaries, welfare department officials, etc and alert them on Covid safety measures and Covid protocol.

In fact earlier, the state Health department higher officials had sought to know from the district officials as to if there are enough basic facilities available in hospitals, number of ICU beds, Oxygen beds, adequate medicine stocks, vaccines and other related information. In view of this, the district collector directed the district health authorities to immediately send a report on the same. The collector asked the officials of all the departments as earlier to coordinate with each other and with collective effort must and instructed all the health officials that in view of kanti velugu and rising fear of Covid, the health officials should be available round the clock.

As the Kanti velugu programme is going to be launched in Mahbubangar from January 18, the Collector directed the health officials to take all the necessary measures and ensure that all the officials are present in full scale at the district, community, area and primary healthcare centres in the district.