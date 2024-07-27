Food Commission inspects various centres in town

Bibinagar (Yadadri-Bhongir): State Food Commission Chairman Goli Srinivas Reddy along with members the Bibinagar Mandal on Friday

The team first visited the Bibinagar Second Center Anganwadi. They spoke with pregnant women and nursing mothers, inquiring whether they were receiving daily meals at the Anganwadi center. They asked about the care given to underweight children and what advice was being provided to their mothers. They inspected the kitchen stock and the food being served.

Next, they visited the Bibinagar Primary Health Center and reviewed Outpatient details. They examined the services being provided to pregnant women and maternal and child health. They emphasised the importance of coordination between Anganwadi and ASHA staff to visit homes and provide proper medical services from pregnancy registration until six months post-delivery.

The team then visited a ration shop, advising that stock details be displayed on a board and that rice and other stock be stored properly to prevent damage.

Later, they inspected the Social Welfare Residential and BC Welfare Residential Girls’ Schools, reviewing the kitchens, dining halls, and speaking with second-year Intermediate students.

They also visited the KondamaduguZilla Parishad High School to inspect the kitchen and ensure meals were being provided according to the menu.

State Food Commission Chairman and members checking the attendance register of children at an Anganvadi School in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday