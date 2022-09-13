For God's sake, withdraw power bill, CM KCR urges PM

Hyderabad: Launching a broadside on the BJP-led NDA government accusing it of crony capitalism, a party that lacks national character and big heart of loving neighbours, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday utilised the floor of the state Assembly to give a clear indication about his intention to launch a new national party.

KCR was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on a short discussion on the 'Central Electricity Bill – Ramifications'. KCR demanded that the Centre withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 before farmers stand up for another agitation.

Launching a bitter attack against Narendra Modi government, KCR said Modi was "biggest fascist, egoist and despot who does not listen to anyone's advice."

He said if the power reforms bill was implemented, meters have to be installed to agriculture pumpsets and this would be a death-knell to farmers, who will turn labourers in their own fields.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the power reforms bill. "Modiji, for God's sake withdraw the power reforms bill. You have the habit of making legislation and withdrawing them. You brought a land acquisition ordinance and then took it back. You brought three anti-farmer laws and later not only withdrew them but also apologised," he said.

He made it clear that Telangana will never accept installation of meters to agriculture pumpsets and would continue 24X7 supply of free electricity to the agriculture sector. He said if power reforms of the Centre are accepted, 39 lakh farming families in the state will be badly affected.

KCR, who plans to soon launch a national political party, slammed the Modi government for its wrong and undemocratic policies and for toppling non-BJP governments in states.

He alleged that the BJP government was showing arrogance towards other parties and pointed out that it came to power at the Centre with just 36 per cent votes.

KCR said history has seen bigger despots like Hitler, Mussolini and Napoleon. He remarked that the current government at the Centre has just 18 to 20 months left.

KCR said after selling away airports, ports, railways the government was now trying to hand over agriculture and electricity to corporates, he added.