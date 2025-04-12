  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former CM KCR condoles death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah

Former CM KCR condoles death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah
x
Highlights

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended condolences over the death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah stating that the Telangana has lost a world-class figure in environmental conservation, recognising Ramaiah’s significant contributions to the preservation of greenery and biodiversity.

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended condolences over the death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah stating that the Telangana has lost a world-class figure in environmental conservation, recognising Ramaiah’s significant contributions to the preservation of greenery and biodiversity.

KCR fondly recalled Ramaiah's unwavering commitment to environmental causes, particularly his adoption of the slogan "Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitha," meaning "The Tree That Is Saved Is Saved." He noted that Ramaiah had personally planted over a crore saplings, passionately advocating for the importance of greenery throughout his life.

The former Chief Minister highlighted Ramaiah's role as a wildlife enthusiast, underscoring his commitment to environmentalism as a legacy for future generations. He described Ramaiah's sacrifices in support of global environmental efforts as unparalleled. KCR also commended Ramaiah’s substantial contributions to the "Telanganaku Haritha Haram" initiative, which aimed to enhance forest development and increase greenery in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick