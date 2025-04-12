Former CM KCR condoles death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended condolences over the death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah stating that the Telangana has lost a world-class figure in environmental conservation, recognising Ramaiah’s significant contributions to the preservation of greenery and biodiversity.

KCR fondly recalled Ramaiah's unwavering commitment to environmental causes, particularly his adoption of the slogan "Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitha," meaning "The Tree That Is Saved Is Saved." He noted that Ramaiah had personally planted over a crore saplings, passionately advocating for the importance of greenery throughout his life.

The former Chief Minister highlighted Ramaiah's role as a wildlife enthusiast, underscoring his commitment to environmentalism as a legacy for future generations. He described Ramaiah's sacrifices in support of global environmental efforts as unparalleled. KCR also commended Ramaiah’s substantial contributions to the "Telanganaku Haritha Haram" initiative, which aimed to enhance forest development and increase greenery in the region.