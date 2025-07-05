Live
Former CM KCR Discharged from Hospital after treatment
Highlights
K. Chandrashekar Rao, commonly known as KCR, has been discharged from Yashoda Hospital after showing significant improvement in his health. Having received treatment for the past two days, his sugar and sodium levels have stabilised, and his fever has subsided, allowing for his discharge.
Following his recovery, KCR will be residing at his Nandinagar home for the next two days. Despite his recent illness, he managed to engage in discussions with leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday, focusing on various party-related issues.
Previously, the medical team at Yashoda Hospital issued a health bulletin indicating that KCR was admitted due to fatigue, with elevated sugar levels and low sodium levels prompting further treatment.
