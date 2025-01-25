Former CM KCR's sister passed away in Hyderabad

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's sister Sakalamma has passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

According to sources, Sakalamma had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. Born in the village of Ellareddy Peta Mandal in Rajanna Sirisilla district, Sakalamma was the one of six sisters of K Chandrashekar Rao. Her husband, Hanuman Rao, had passed away a few years ago.

Following the news of Sakalamma's demise, several senior leaders from the ruling BRS party, including Working President K T Rama Rao, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, and former Minister Harish Rao, reached the hospital to pay their respects.

BRS party leaders and activists across the state have condoled the death of Sakalamma, with Hyderabad's BRS MLAs, MLCs, corporators, and other key leaders postponing a scheduled meeting of Working President KTR as a mark of respect for the deceased.

It is learned that the BRS party confirmed that the meeting had been postponed in the wake of Sakalamma's passing.