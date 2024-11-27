Former Makthal MLA Chittem Rammohan Reddy Taken into Custody Amid Protests Concerns

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development, the Narayanpet district police detained former Makthal MLA Chittem Rammohan Reddy on Wednesday morning and transferred him to the Maddur police station. The move comes amidst growing tensions over repeated food poisoning incidents reported at Maganur Zilla Parishad High School, and as the BRS party along with the parents of the affected children planning to stage a protest, the police are said to have taken preventive detention of the BRS leaders to avoid any kind of tensions and to keep law and order situation under control.

The state government is reportedly alarmed by these incidents, which have sparked widespread concern among parents and the local community. In the Makthal constituency, there were speculations that BRS leaders, under the leadership of Chittem Rammohan Reddy, were planning protests in support of the affected students and their families.

To prevent any potential unrest, police initiated preemptive action by arresting several prominent BRS leaders from various mandals in the constituency. The arrested leaders were subsequently moved to different police stations across the district.

Additionally, in Maganur, heavy police deployment was ordered under the supervision of DSP Lingayya to maintain law and order and avert any demonstrations.

These measures reflect the administration’s intent to curb public agitation while addressing the pressing concerns surrounding student safety. Further developments are awaited.