Former Minister Eatala Rajender Fires On KCR And TRS Party Leaders

Former minister Eatala Rajender is furious on the ruling TRS party. He remarked, Huzurabad residents, will not trust TRS conspiracies. He also added that the leader should stay in the hearts of the people whether he is in power or not. Rajender visited Illandakunta on Wednesday and also spoke to media in the press meet and opened up on the issues in the constituency. Speaking on this occasion, If the by-election occurs, he claims, KCR would unveil a slew of welfare programmes. He questioned CM KCR about the unemployment allowance.

He also said that, with his resignation, the CM ordered that new ration cards be supplied as soon as possible, in the same manner as new pensions and white ration cards, which had been pending for two years, were finally granted. Those over the age of 57 should be granted a pension immediately. He demanded the formation of new zones at Vavilala and Challuru in the Huzurabad constituency. He recalled that in the past, he had requested that Huzurabad be made into a district. He suggested that the possibility of forming a district along with new zones should be considered for ease of administration in line with the aspirations of the people.

Eatala demanded to release the funds to complete the pending works in Huzurabad. He said to give 50 lakhs for small villages and Rs. 1 crore for large villages. Along with these demands, he also criticized the TRS leaders and asked them to stop showing fake concerns on the constituency people.

Eatala Rajender said he is in the hearts of the people and this is a war of Dharma. He also said that just like Pandavas won in Kurukshetra, in the upcoming by-election in Huzurabad, he will win.EtalaRajender explained that Harish Rao should reveal who has philosophy and self-respect, and if he is proven wrong, he will definitely bow down.