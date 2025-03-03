  • Menu
Former Minister Errabelli Urges Minister Uttam to Aid Flood Victims

Former Minister Errabelli Urges Minister Uttam to Aid Flood Victims
Highlights

Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has reached out to Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, requesting immediate assistance for the victims affected by the Aakeruvagu floods.

Warangal: Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has reached out to Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, requesting immediate assistance for the victims affected by the Aakeruvagu floods.

Errabelli specifically urged the government to provide relief to residents in Kottapalli, Bandhanapalli, Kotturu, Ravuru, and Parvathagiri, who have been severely impacted by the rising water levels. He also appealed for the release of water to Kalleda farmers, ensuring adequate irrigation for their crops.

The appeal comes as flood-hit communities struggle with disruptions to their daily lives, prompting calls for swift government intervention to address their needs.

