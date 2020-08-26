Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao tests coronavirus positive

Nagarkurnool: Former Minster Jupally Krishna Rao was tested positive for Covid-19 and was kept under home isolation in Kollapur and giving treatment. Confirming the news, the former Minister said that he may have contracted the virus during a programme while paying tributes to the recently departed leader Yedma Kista Reddy in Kalwakurthy.

He requested all those, who met him during the past 10 days to get tested and go into self-isolation, through a video recording.



Its learnt that the former Minister during his visit to Kalwakurthy had close interactions with a few party activists and his followers, who came closer to him for a selfie.