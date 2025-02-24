  • Menu
Former Student Supports Education: Free Exam Materials & Cash Rewards for Toppers.

On Monday, free exam materials were distributed to students of the Medikonda Government School in the Aija Mandal.

Gadwal : On Monday, free exam materials were distributed to students of the Medikonda Government School in the Aija Mandal. Former student Chand Basha, a native of the village, donated these materials on the occasion of his daughter Joha’s birthday.

A total of 46 tenth-grade students received exam pads, pens, pencils, geometry boxes, and five other essential materials. In addition, Chand Basha announced a special cash reward for top-performing students in the upcoming tenth-grade board exams. The student securing the first rank in the Aija Mandal will receive ₹5,016, while the second-rank holder will be awarded ₹3,016, sponsored personally by him.

Speaking to the students, Chand Basha shared that he had studied in the same school and is now settled in Hyderabad. He emphasized that education is the only path to a successful future and encouraged students to utilize modern technology for their growth.

The event was attended by the school's headmaster, Thimmareddy, motivational speaker Venkatesh, and teachers Chinna Thimmappa, Abele, Ramanaidu, Narsimha, Rukmath, Jagadeesh, Roothu, and Anupama. Villagers, including Chinna Mahaboob Basha, Meraj, Faraj, Madih, Madiyan, Ayaan, Maibu, Mohammad, and Useni, also participated in the program.

