Former UK PM Tony Blair pats Revanth

Hyderabad: Former UK Prime Minister and Head of Tony Blair Institute of Global Change (TBIGC), Tony Blair, praised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his vision of ‘Telangana Rising-2047’.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Tony Blair congratulated Revanth Reddy for his commendable efforts to promote Telangana as the fastest developing state.

It may be mentioned here that the CM met with Tony Blair in New Delhi recently and shared his thoughts on the development of Telangana state by taking up pioneering initiatives. CM Revanth Reddy also explained Telangana Rising Vision-2047 to Tony Blair and the government’s main objective of achieving the goal of $3 trillion economy, investment prospects, farmers welfare, women and youth empowerment, infrastructure, IT and other sectors.

During the meeting, Telangana Government and TBIGC also signed a Letter of Intent regarding the implementation of Telangana Rising Vision.

Tony Blair informed that the representative of TBIGC in India will cooperate with the Telangana government in achieving the goals set in Telangana Rising Vision-2047. He also suggested the CM to contact the TBIGC India representative without any hesitation and seek help as and when needed.