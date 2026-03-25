Formula E race case a Cong govt’s diversionary tactic, fumes KTR

Terming the Formula E race case a “petty case”, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday criticised the Congress-led Telangana government for indulging in diversionary politics and misleading the public on key issues.

KTR alleged that the revival of the Formula E race charge sheet was a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the BRS’s demand to grant legal status to the six guarantees through a Private Member Bill. Reiterating his stand, he said the case was “completely baseless” and lacked substance, pointing out that even the government had admitted in its charge sheet that there was no wrongdoing.

“The Rs 45 crore transferred from a bank in Telangana remained secure in the designated account. Not a single rupee has been diverted,” he said, accusing the government of exaggerating facts. “They are projecting Rs 45 crore as Rs 600–700 crore to create confusion. The people of Telangana will not believe such fabricated claims,” he added.

The BRS leader also questioned why no individual was named as a beneficiary in the charge sheet and suggested that the government could retrieve the funds if required, as they remain secure in the organisation’s account.

He further said the event generated nearly Rs 700 crore in economic benefits within a week, as confirmed by Nielsen. “It was a prestigious event that positioned Hyderabad on the global map,” he noted.

KTR criticised the government for alleged wasteful expenditure and selective inaction. He claimed that Rs 100 crore was spent on a football match for the Chief Minister’s personal interest and Rs 10 crore was misused from Singareni, yet no cases were registered.

He also took aim at controversies surrounding beauty pageants, stating that they brought no benefit to Telangana and instead damaged the state’s reputation following allegations made by Miss UK. “Despite such serious allegations, not a single Congress leader has been booked,” he remarked.

Expressing confidence that the Formula E case would not stand in court, KTR accused the government of targeting him with political vendetta and harassing officials. “We have complete faith in the judiciary. Justice will prevail,” he said.

He further alleged that Transferable Development Rights (TDR) had turned into a “massive scam”. Claiming that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s family members and associates were involved in indiscriminate purchases, KTR said a comprehensive probe would be conducted once the BRS returns to power.

KTR also criticised the government over the Musi project, alleging a lack of planning and financial clarity. “There are no funds or concrete plans. The government is relying on expected funding from the Asian Development Bank, which has not materialised. Even the DPR is not ready,” he said.