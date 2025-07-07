Foundation laid for Vedic school near Yadagirigutta temple

Yadagirigutta: Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Illiaiah stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken initiative to establish a Vedic school near the renowned and sacred Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, with the aim of developing and preserving the Vedas and making Yadadri a center for Vedic learning.

On Sunday, Bhoomi Pooja and foundation stone laying ceremonies were conducted for the construction of the protective compound wall (prakaram) around the proposed Vedic school site, located near Yadadri hill in the Temple City area.

Speaking on the occasion, Beerla Illiaiah said that with the support of CM Revanth Reddy, the Vedic school would be built with an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore.

He mentioned that the Bhoomi Puja and foundation stone laying for the boundary wall had been successfully completed and added that performing these rituals was a great spiritual merit earned from past deeds. He added that CM Revanth Reddy is committed not only to the development of Yadadri but also to providing various facilities for devotees.

As part of the Van Mahotsav programme, saplings were planted at the site where the Vedic school will be constructed.

The event was attended by EO Venkatrao, temple officials, priests, and local leaders.