Foundation Stone Laid for Gram Panchayat Building under Pañula Jathara 2025 in Gadwal

Gadwal: As part of the prestigious “Pañula Jathara 2025” (Festival of Works) program launched by the Telangana State Government, District Collector B.M. Santosh and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Gram Panchayat building at Jilleda Banda Tanda in Gadwal mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh said that under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), development works worth ₹13 crores were completed in the Gadwal constituency last year. This year, new projects will be taken up while ensuring 100 days of employment for rural workers so that villagers do not migrate in search of livelihood.

He added that Jilleda Banda Tanda has a population of 900, and the government is committed to providing CC roads, toilets, Anganwadi centers, Gram Panchayat buildings, and other essential infrastructure. A new Panchayat building worth ₹20 lakhs was formally launched and is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Santosh emphasized that as part of the rural employment scheme, drainage canals, soak pits, and sanitation works will be developed in villages to prevent stagnation of dirty water and the spread of seasonal diseases. He further revealed that in 2025, projects worth ₹2,000 crores are being undertaken in the district, with 3,000 works already identified to be completed by March next year. Under MGNREGS, eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹300 per day for 100 days of work, and new ration cards will also be distributed to deserving families.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy stated that the government is committed to ensuring all-round rural development. He highlighted that CC roads, drainage canals, and Indiramma housing facilities will be created in villages. He also pointed out that the government has already provided free bus travel for women. Under MGNREGS, additional works such as soak pits, irrigation pathways, and rural sanitation facilities will be implemented. Each soak pit will be sanctioned ₹7,000, he noted.

The MLA assured villagers that new ration cards will be issued soon, and a ration dealer will be appointed for the village.

On this occasion, the Collector and MLA felicitated sanitation workers who rendered excellent service during the rainy season. Beneficiaries of soak pit works received their cheques, and saplings were planted in the Panchayat office premises to promote greenery.

The program was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, MPDO Umadevi, Panchayat Raj DE Kabir Das, AE Basheer, Village Secretary Kavitha, Women’s Association President Jyothi, local public representatives, and women’s group members.