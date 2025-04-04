Live
Foundation Stone Laid for the New Dharur Police Station Building
The foundation stone for the construction of the new Dharur Police Station building was laid today by Dr. Jitender IPS, Director General of Police, Telangana. The DGP announced that the new station will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be completed at the earliest to enhance public service delivery.
The Bhoomi Puja ceremony for the new building was conducted in the presence of Police Housing Corporation Chairman Sri Gurunath Reddy, Gadwal MLA Sri B. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Police Housing Corporation Managing Director Sri M. Ramesh, IPS, Multi-Zone II IGP Sri V. Satyanarayana, IPS, Jogulamba Zone-7 DIG Sri L.S. Chauhan, IPS, District SP Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, and Police Housing Corporation EE Sri Y.B. Srinivasa Rao. The dignitaries jointly performed the rituals and unveiled the foundation plaque.
DGP’s Address
Speaking on the occasion, DGP Dr. Jitender stated that the new Dharur Police Station will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.65 crore and will feature modern facilities to improve law enforcement efficiency. He emphasized the police department’s commitment to ensuring transparency and quick response services for the public.
MLA's Remarks
Gadwal MLA Sri B. Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed his happiness over the commencement of the construction, describing it as a long-awaited dream of Dharur residents that is now coming true. He recalled that earlier, residents had to travel long distances to access police services, but with the establishment of the police station in the mandal headquarters, law enforcement will now be more accessible.
The MLA also submitted a memorandum to the DGP, requesting the establishment of an additional police station in Gadwal town, a traffic police station, the construction of a new KT Doddi police station, and the upgradation of the circle office to meet the increasing demands of a growing population.
Dignitaries Present
The event was attended by DSP Sri Y. Mogilayya, Market Yard Chairman Hanumanthu, Gadwal CI Tanguturi Srinu, Dharur SI Srihari, Housing Corporation AE Anil Shastri, and other SIs from various police stations.
The Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Office coordinated the event successfully.