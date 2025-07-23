Four children among 36 bonded labourers rescued

Nalgonda: In a major crackdown on bonded labour, a joint operation by the district police, revenue, child welfare, and other departments has rescued 36 individuals including four child labourers from illegal captivity in the Krishna River belt under the Devarakonda sub-division.

For some time, certain fish traders in the region had been illegally trafficking people from other states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, forcing them into bonded labour without pay. The victims were threatened, deprived of wages, and made to work under exploitative conditions in fishing operations.

The authorities arrested eight individuals responsible for the crime that includes Vaddty Jawaharlal, Ramavath Ramesh; Mailapalli Shiva; Kare Simhachalam; Vanka Vishaka; Eripalli Babuji; Chapala Tata Rao; and Chapala Bangari.

Multiple cases have been filed at the Neredugommu and Gudipally police stations under sections of the BNS, JJ Act, and Bonded Labour System Abolition Act (BLSA).

Investigations revealed that agents from Hyderabad and Vijayawada identified as Raju, Jagan, Lokesh, and Venkanna lured migrants with false promises of Rs 15,000 monthly salary, two-hour workdays, free food, and alcohol.

However, upon arrival at Mallepally in Devarakonda, the victims were held captive, their mobile phones confiscated, and made to fish in the Krishna River under abusive conditions. Only two meals a day were provided, and they were often beaten when demanding wages. Special teams are pursuing the absconding agents. Superintendent of Police warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found trafficking or exploiting workers.

Citizens were urged to report child labor or bonded labor to Child Helpline 1098 or Women’s Helpline 181. The operation was led by Devarakonda ASP Mounika with coordination from CIs, SIs of Gudipally, Neredugommu, and others. The SP praised officers including P Mahesh, R. Raju, VPO Prashant, and Y Narender Reddy for their effort.

Nalgonda District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar disclosed the case details and produced the accused and rescued before the media in a press meet held at DPO office auditorium in Nalgonda.